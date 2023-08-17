The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 17 requires players to name a player who has played for the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks.

Montreal is one of the original six teams in the NHL while San Jose entered the league in 1991. Although the teams aren't rivals and are in different conferences, the teams still haven't made many trades as not many players have played for both the Canadiens and Sharks.

One player that has played for both teams is defenseman Josh Gorges who spent 2006-07 with the Sharks skating in 96 games. He was then traded from San Jose to Montreal where he spent parts of eight seasons with the team. With the Canadiens, Georges skated in 464 games and recorded 88 points.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 17: Other players who played for both the Canadiens and Sharks?

Josh Gorges is not the only player to play for both the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks. Instead, 35 players have played for both franchises, including three goaltenders. Here are three other notable names:

1) John Scott

John Scott was a fan favorite as he was a fighter that was voted into the All-Star game by the fans. He bounced around the NHL but played for the Sharks during the 2014-15 season skating in 38 games and recording 4 points and 87 penalty minutes.

Scott ended his career with the Canadiens and only played one game for the team after they acquired him from Arizona. In his lone game, during the 2016-17 season, Scott played 9:01 and was a -1 with two penalty minutes.

2) Scott Gomez

Scott Gomez was a member of the Montreal Canadiens from 2010-12 playing in 196 games and recording 108 points, but was ultimately bought out by the Habs.

After being bought out, Gomez signed a one-year deal with the San Jose Sharks and played in 39 games recording just two goals and 13 assists, and was not brought back to San Jose.

3) Claude Lemieux

Claude Lemieux was drafted in the first round of the 1983 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens and spent parts of seven seasons with the team. With the Habs, Lemieux skated in 281 games and recorded 189 points.

After spending parts of 17 seasons bouncing around the NHL and even into Europe and China, he ended his career with the Sharks signing a two-way deal in his bid for an NHL comeback. He ended up playing in 18 games and recorded just one assist.

Poll : Did you know these players played for both the Canadiens & Sharks? Yes No 0 votes