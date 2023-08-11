Which Montreal Canadiens player also played for Tampa Bay Lightning? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 11

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 11 requires players to name a player who has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadiens are one of the original six teams while the Lightning only joined the league in the 1990s. However, despite the teams playing in the same division, they have been involved in trades and players leaving in free agency.

One popular name that played for both franchises is defenseman, David Savard. He played for the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Cup run in 2021 as he was acquired at the deadline. After he won the Cup, he signed with the Canadiens in free agency and has been with Montreal for the past two seasons.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 11: Other players who played for both Canadiens & Lightning?

David Savard is not the only player to suit up for both teams in total, 62 skaters played for both franchises as well as six goalies. Here are a few more notable names:

1) Corey Perry

Corey Perry signed a one-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens for the 2020-21 NHL season and ended up helping Montreal to the Stanley Cup. Ultimately, the Canadiens lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, which was the second straight year Perry lost in the Finals to Tampa Bay.

After losing back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals to the Lightning, he signed with the club and played two years with the Bolts.

2) Mikhail Sergachev

Mikhail Sergachev, a prospect, was traded from the Montreal Canadiens to the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, not widely known, he did have a stint of playing four games with the Canadiens.

In his age-19 season, Sergachev played in four games but failed to record a point during the 2016-17 season. He was then traded in the summer of 2017 to the Lightning and has spent six seasons with the club becoming arguably their best defenseman and has won two Stanley Cups.

3) Jonathan Drouin

Jonathan Drouin had an amazing junior career and was drafted third overall by the Lightning. Yet, he failed to live up to the hype in Tampa Bay and was even sent to the AHL and after failing to show up, the Lightning suspended him and in the off-season was traded to the Canadiens for Sergachev.

Drouin ended up playing in parts of three seasons with the Lightning while he played six years for the Canadiens.

