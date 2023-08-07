Which Montreal Canadiens players have also played for the Rangers? NHL Crossover Grid answers for August 7

The Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers are the two teams featured in one of the sections for today's NHL Crossover Grid. Fans are asked to name players to have been a part of both teams.

The Canadiens and Rangers are two of the most successful NHL teams and have been part of the league since the "Original Six" reign. There have been 129 players to skate for both franchises. Guy Lafleur is the top pick for completing this section.

Guy Lafleur

Lafleur played in the NHL for 17 seasons and represented three teams. He played most seasons (14) with the Montreal Canadiens and also won the Stanley Cup five times, all with the Canadiens. Lafleur had a brief stint of one season with the New York Rangers.

Overall, he appeared in 1,126 career games and also had a two-year stint with the former National Hockey League team, the Quebec Nordiques. Guy Lafleur was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988.

Don Marshall is another correct answer for this section. Marshall had a 19-year career in the National Hockey League. He played for a decade with the Canadiens and won a record five consecutive Stanley Cup Championships with the Canadiens.

Marshall had a stint of seven seasons with the New York Rangers. Overall, he appeared in 1,176 career games and also played for the likes of the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs in the National Hockey League.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug.7: Other Montreal Canadiens & New York Rangers players

Here are the names of a few other players to skate for both the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers:

Sylvian Lefebvre

Mike Kean

Doug Harvey

Chris Higgins

Phil Goyette

Dick Duff

David Desharnais

Chris Nillan

Bobby Rousseau

Brian Skurdland

To know more about multi-franchise players, Hockey Reference is a great place to hone your knowledge.