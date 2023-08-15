Which Nashville Predators players have also played for Edmonton Oilers? Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug 15

In today's Crossover NHL Grid, participants face a challenging task in solving a cross-section featuring the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers. Participants are required to test their skills and knowledge of players to play for both teams.

Both the Predators and Oilers are two of the strongest teams to compete in the Western Conference. The Predators skate in the Central Division, while the Oilers compete in the Pacific Division.

Notably, there have been only 33 players to skate for both the Predators and Oilers. To solve this NHL grid, Rem Murray is one of the correct answers to play for both teams.

Rem Murray

Murray was drafted 135th overall by the LA Kings in the 1992 draft but never played a game for the Kings. In a nine-year career spanning 560 games, Murray suited for seven years with the Edmonton Oilers and spent two seasons with the Nashville Predators.

Moreover, the 6-foot-2 forward also had a two-year stint with the New York Rangers.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug 15: Who else skated for both Nashville Predators & Edmonton Oilers?

Jason Arnott, Nashville Predators v Washington Capitals

Jason Arnott is another correct answer to solve this grid. He was drafted No.7 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1993 NHL Draft and had a stint of five years with the team. Arnott spent four years with the Nashville Predators.

Moreover, in an 18-year career spanning 1,244 games, Arnott also played for the Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars. Furthermore, he also won one Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils.

Here are some more names to turn out for both Nashville & Edmonton:

Tyson Barrie

Denis Grebeshkov

Ryan Jones

Zach Stortinin

Devan Dubnyk

James Neal

Matt Hendricks

Martin Gelinas