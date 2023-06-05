The NHL Stanley Cup Finals got underway with the Florida Panthers facing a 1-0 deficit against the Vegas Golden Knights following their loss in Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

As the Finals series unfolds, both teams understand the importance of every player's contribution to their quest for the Cup. However, it's interesting to consider the hypothetical scenario of bringing an NBA player into the mix.

Here are the responses of Panthers and Golden Knights players when asked about bringing one NBA player to the finals. Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers wants Jimmy Buckets, while Jack Eichel of the Golden Knights wants "Joker" Nikola Jokic.

Meanwhile, the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets are underway. The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday, June 7.

How did Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 pan out?

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game One

In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Florida Panthers, who previously swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, faced a tough challenge against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The game was highly intense, with both teams performing effectively in the first two periods. The score was tied 2-2 heading into the crucial third period. However, the Vegas Golden Knights showcased their offensive prowess, scoring three goals in the final period to secure a 5-2 victory and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Eric Staal opened the scoring for the Panthers with a short-handed goal, but Jonathan Marchessault quickly responded for the Golden Knights with a wrist shot. Shea Theodore then gave the Knights their first lead of the game with a powerplay goal in the second period. Anthony Duclair equalized for the Panthers just before the intermission.

In the decisive third period, the Vegas Golden Knights took control of the game, with goals from Zach Whitecloud, Mark Stone, and Reilly Smith. Goaltender Adin Hill played a crucial role, making 33 saves and finishing the game with an impressive .943 save percentage.

The Florida Panthers will be determined to even the series when they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 on Monday.

