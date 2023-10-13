Which NCAA players have played for the Montreal Canadiens? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for October 13 is now available to play online, marking the 104th edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

Today's NHL grid requires participants to be well-versed in collegiate hockey. It has asked users to solve the grid by naming the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) players to play for the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL.

Several NCAA players have turned out for the Habs, with forward Cole Caufield being one of them.

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs

Before entering the NHL, Caufield played collegiate hockey for the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Conference between 2019 and 2021. He was drafted 15th overall by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL draft and made his league debut two years later, in 2021.

Caufield has been with the Habs since then and has played in 124 games, accumulating 85 points via 54 goals and 31 assists.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers: Who are the other NCAA players to play for the Montreal Canadiens?

Max Pacioretty, Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks

Max Pacioretty, the 34-year-old forward, is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a brief stint of one season with the University of Michigan in the NCAA's Division 1 before making his mark in the NHL.

Pacioretty was drafted 22nd overall by the Habs in the 2007 draft. He played in 626 games over a decade with La Sainte-Flanelle. Moreover, the 34-year-old, in his 15-year career and 855 games, has also played for the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes. He currently plays for the Washington Capitals.

Other NCAA players to play for the Canadiens are:

Ryan Poehling

Brian Gionta

John LeClair

Chris Higgins

Cayden Primeau

Alex Newhook

Jordan Harris

Ken Dryden