Which New Jersey Devils players have also played for Carolina Hurricanes? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 28

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for the day features an intriguing cross-section of two fierce division rivals, the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Devils and Hurricanes have won four Stanley Cups between them, with the Devils winning three. Despite being two of the Metro Division's fiercest rivals, 51 players have skated for both teams.

To solve today's NHL grid, one-time NHL All-Star Dougie Hamilton is one of the correct answers.

Dougie Hamilton, Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes

Hamilton has been in the league for the last 11 years. During that span, he has played three years with the Carolina Hurricanes and has been with the Devils for the last two.

The one-time NHL All-Star has also spent three years apiece with the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames. Hamilton has played 751 career games, accumulating 445 points through 137 goals and 308 assists.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 28: Who else has played for both the Devils and Hurricanes?

Pat Verbeek

Right winger Pat Verbeek is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted 43rd overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 1982 draft.

The two-time NHL All-Star played two decades in the league, which includes seven years with the Devils and six with Hartford (now Carolina). Verbeek also skated for the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings, and won one Cup during his four-year stint with the Dallas Stars, in 1999.

Pat Verbeek appeared in 1424 games, recording 1062 points through 522 goals and 540 assists.

Some more players for New Jersey & Carolina are:

Ryan Carter

Mark Johnson

Merlin Malinowski

Rick Meagher

Brendan Shanahan

Sean Burke

Eric Weinrich

Tuumo Ruuto