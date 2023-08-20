Which New Jersey Devils players have also played for Washington Capitals? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.20

The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals are the two teams that need to be solved in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Participants must solve this intriguing cross-section by naming players to have played for both teams.

The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals are amongst the popular franchises to compete in the NHL. Speaking of the Devils, they have been competing in the league since 1974 and have won the Stanley Cup title three times. They represent the Metro Division of the East.

The Capitals, meanwhile, also joined the league in the same year as New Jersey. The Caps also compete in the East's Metro Divison and have hoisted the Cup once. Notably, 43 players have played for both the Devils and the Capitals.

To solve this NHL grid, Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Stevens is one of the correct answers. He was drafted No.5 overall by the Capitals in the 1982 draft and played 601 games with the team throughout eight years.

Scott Stevens (R)

The defenseman joined the New Jersey Devils during the 1991-92 season and spent 13 years with the team. During that time, Stevens appeared in 956 games and won three Stanley Cups with the Devils.

Moreover, in his 22-year NHL career spanning 1,635 games, Scott Stevens also played for the St. Louis Blues.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.20: Who else has represented both Devils & Capitals?

Bobby Carpenter

Bobby Carpenter is another correct answer to solve this NHL grid. He was the No.3 overall pick for the Washington Capitals in the 1981 draft. Carpenter skated for seven years with the Caps and played in 490 games with the team.

He joined the New Jersey Devils during the 1993-94 season and spent six years with the team. During that period, Carpenter played 353 games for the Devils and also won one Cup with the team.

Moreover, in his 18-year NHL career spanning 1,178 games, the one-time Cup winner also skated for the Boston Bruins, LA Kings, and New York Rangers.

Here are some more players to represent both New Jersey & Washington:

Jaromir Jagr

Tom Chorske

Ilya Kovalchuk

Marcus Johansson

Jason Arnott

Dainius Zubrus

Craig Billington

Nelson Pyatt