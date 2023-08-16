Which New York Islanders player also played for the Dallas Stars? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 16

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 16 requires players to name a player who has played for the New York Islanders and Dallas Stars.

The Islanders have been in the NHL since 1972 and had a dynasty in the 1980s, winning four straight Cups from 1980-1983. The Stars, meanwhile, became a franchise in 1993 and hoisted their lone Cup in 1999.

One player who has played for both franchises is Blake Comeau who was drafted by the New York Islanders in 2004. He made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season and played for six seasons with the Islanders. After bouncing around a few teams, the forward has played the final four seasons with the Stars and hasn't played since the 2021-22 NHL season.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 16: Other players who played for both the Islanders & Stars?

Blake Comeau is not the only player who has played for both franchises as 50 skaters have played for both and one goalie. Here are three other notable players to play for both franchises:

1) Bill Guerin

Bill Guerin is the current general manager of the Minnesota Wild, but he was also an excellent hockey player.

Guerin started out his career with the Devils and ended up bouncing around a few teams before joining the Stars in 2003. He would be there until 2006 and recorded 159 points in 216 games. The forward then played for the Islanders from 2008-2009 playing in 142 games and recording 80 points.

2) Pierre Turgeon

Pierre Turgeon was drafted first overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 1987 and spent five seasons there before spending four seasons with the New York Islanders. With the Islanders, Turgeon played in 255 games and recorded 340 points and would then find himself in Dallas for three seasons from 2001 until 2004.

While he was in Dallas, Turgeon skated in 207 games and recorded 129 points. Turgeon was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

3) Kirk Muller

Kirk Muller was drafted second overall in 1984 to the Devils and spent his 11 years with New Jersey and Montreal. He was then traded to the New York Islanders during the 1994-95 season and played just 27 games for the club as he first didn't want to report there.

After not being happy in New York, he was dealt to Toronto and five years later finished his career off in Dallas for three seasons. With the Stars, Muller played in 235 games and recorded 68 points.

