Which New York Islanders players have also played for Carolina Hurricanes? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 16

The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes feature in the first cross-section of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Participants are put to task to try and solve this section by naming players to skate for both teams during their careers.

To solve this NHL grid, participants must be well aware of both teams' history. The Islanders have been part of the league since 1972 and represent the Metro Division of the East.

The Islanders are also one of the most successful franchises, with four Stanley Cup championships. Interestingly, the Islanders won all four championships in a row from the 1979-80 season to 1982-83.

The Carolina Hurricanes, meanwhile, were known as the Hartford Whalers and since 1997 they have been known by their present name. The Hurricanes have won the Cup once and also compete in the East's Metro Division.

Notably, there are 40 players that have played for both the Islanders and Hurricanes. To solve this NHL grid, winger Garry Howatt is perhaps one of the best picks.

Howatt was drafted with the No. 144 pick by the New York Islanders in 1972 and skated for nine years with the team. During that period, Howatt won two Cups with the Islanders, in 1980 and 1981.

He also had a stint of one year with the Hartford Whalers. Howatt also played for two years with the New Jersey Devils.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 16: Who else has played for both New York Islanders & Carolina Hurricanes?

Joseph Vasicek is another correct answer. The Czech man was drafted No. 91 by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 1998 NHL Draft. Vasicek donned the Hurricanes jersey for six years and was a member of the Hurricanes' 2006 Stanley Cup-winning team.

Vasicek spent one season with the New York Islanders. Moreover, the one-time Cup winner also had a brief stint of one year with the Nashville Predators.

Some more players to turn out for both the New York Islanders & Carolina Hurricanes:

Sean Hill

Mark Janssens

Kevin Haller

Nino Niederreiter

Kevin Weekes

Steve Weeks

Doug Houda

Mikael Andersson