Which New York Rangers player also played for the Nashville Predators? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 17

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on August 17 requires players to name a player who has played for the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators.

The Rangers are one of the Original Six teams, so they have seen plenty of players play games for them. The Predators, meanwhile, have been in the NHL since 1998 and are one of the newer franchises in the league.

One player who has played for both franchises is Ryan McDonagh, who was with the New York Rangers from 2011 until 2018, when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

McDonagh played in 516 regular season games with the Rangers, recording 238 points. He was then traded from Tampa Bay to Nashville last year, and in his first season with the Preds, McDonagh played in 71 games and recorded 20 points.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 17: Other players who played for both the Rangers & Predators?

Ryan McDonagh is not the only NHL Immaculate Grid player to represent both the Rangers and the Predators. In total, 33 skaters and two goalies have played for both New York and Nashville.

Here are three more notable NHL Immaculate Grid names to play for both teams:

#1 Brian Boyle

Brian Boyle played for the New York Rangers from 2010 until 2014, skating in 355 regular season games and recording 90 points. Boyle then left New York to sign a three-year deal with Tampa Bay, and after spending time in Toronto and New Jersey, he was traded to Nashville in February 2019.

With the Predators, Boyle skated in 26 games and had five goals. Although he played well with Nashville, he ended up not getting much interest and didn't sign with Florida until October.

#2 Michael Del Zotto

Michael Del Zotto was drafted 20th overall in 2008 by the New York Rangers and played parts of five seasons with the club. Del Zotto played in 292 regular season games with the Rangers and recorded 121 points.

Midway through the 2013-14 season, the Rangers tarded Del Zotto to the Predators, and he played 25 games with the team and recorded four points. Nashville did not offer him a new contract, and he became a free agent.

#3 Kevin Klein

Kevin Klein was drafted in 2003 by the Nashville Predators and made his NHL debut in 2006. He was with Nashville until 2014, skating in 403 games for the team and recording 82 points.

Our NHL Immaculate Grid answer for August 17 was ultimately traded to the Rangers for Del Zotto and played parts of four seasons with New York before ending his career in Europe. With the Rangers, Klein played in 224 games and recorded 72 points.

