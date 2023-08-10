Which New York Rangers player has also played for Philadelphia Flyers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 10

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 10 requires players to name a player who has played for both the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers.

In history, many NHL players have played for both franchises, although some are way more notable than others. The top pick is Eric Lindros, who started his career with the Flyers and spent eight years there before playing the next three years with the Rangers.

Lindros was drafted first overall in the 1991 NHL Draft by the Quebec Nordiques but he refused to play there and was then dealt to Philadelphia. After playing for the Flyers from 1992 to 2000, he was dealt to the Rangers in 2001 and ended up playing three seasons for the club.

However, Lindros' NHL career was cut short due to injuries as he only played in 760 regular-season games.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 10: Other players that played for both Rangers & Flyers

Eric Lindros is not the only answer to this grid, instead, 83 skaters have played for both teams and six goalies have also played for both franchises. Here are a few notable names:

1) Keith Yandle

Keith Yandle played one-and-half seasons with the Rangers as he was traded at the deadline for the 2015 Stanley Cup run. He then spent the 2015-16 season with the club before spending five years with Florida.

After five seasons with the Panthers, Yandle ended up signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers and retired following the 2021-22 season.

2) Kevin Hayes

Kevin Hayes is another NHL player who has played for both the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers.

Hayes started his NHL career off with the Rangers and spent four-and-a-half seasons with the club before being traded to the Winnipeg Jets at the deadline.

With Hayes being a pending free agent, he was dealt to the Philadelphia Flyers and signed a seven-year deal. Although he signed a seven-year deal, Hayes only played four years with the Flyers and was traded to the Blues this offseason.

3) Tony DeAngelo

Tony DeAngelo is a polarizing defenseman who has bounced around NHL teams due to his attitude. He has played for both the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers.

DeAngelo was traded from Arizona to the Rangers in 2017 and ended up playing four years in New York. Yet, his tenure didn't end well as the team ended up buying him out.

After spending one year with the Hurricanes, DeAngelo was traded to the Flyers and spent last year with the club before being bought out again.

Poll : Did you know all these players played for the Rangers and Flyers? Yes No 0 votes