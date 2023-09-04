Which New York Rangers players have also played for the New Jersey Devils? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 4

Participants in today's Puckokdu NHL Grid have been presented with a cross-section between two of the fiercest rivals in the league, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

The stakes are always high for a nail-biting contest whenever these two rivals take on the ice. The Rangers are one of the "original six" members of the NHL. The Blue Shirts are also one of the most successful teams in the league with four Stanley Cups.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have been in the league since 1974 and have three titles to their name. Both the Rangers and Devils compete in the Metro Division of the East. Despite being two of the fiercest rivals, 69 players have turned out for both teams.

To solve today's NHL grid, Brian Boyle is one of the players to skate for both the Rangers and Devils.

Brian Boyle, Vancouver Canucks v New Jersey Devils

Boyle was drafted 26th overall by the LA Kings in 2003. After playing for two seasons with the Kings, he joined the Rangers and played 355 games for five years with them.

He joined the New Jersey Devils in the 2017-18 season and appeared in 116 games in two years with them. Moreover, Bolye in his career spanning 14 years, also turned out for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sep.4: Who else has played for the Rangers & Devils?

Scott Gomez, Florida Panthers v New Jersey Devils

The 1999-00 Calder Trophy winner Scott Gomez is another correct answer for today's NHL Grid. He was drafted 27th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 1998 draft and played for eight years with the team in 606 games. During his stint with the Devils, Gomez also won two Stanley Cups (2000 and 2003).

The two-time Cup winner joined the New York Rangers in the 2007-08 season and skated in 158 games for two years with the team. He also had stints with the Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, and St. Louis Blues.

Here are some more players to turn out for New York and New Jersey:

Jaromir Jagr

Bobby Holik

Troy Mallette

Sergei Nemchinov

Walt Poddubny

Jimmy Vesey

Mike Dunham

John Vanbiesbrouck