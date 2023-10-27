Which NHL player got suspended for gambling? All you need to know about first-of-its-kind suspension

In a groundbreaking move, the NHL announced the suspension of Shane Pinto for gambling. Pinto, a 22-year-old American forward for the Ottawa Senators, has been suspended for 41 games.

Shane Pinto's suspension marks the first instance of a modern-day hockey player being banned for involvement in sports gambling.

The NHL clarified that the ban, which covers half a season, was the result of Pinto's activities relating to sports wagering and said that their investigation uncovered no evidence of Shane Pinto betting on NHL games.

However, the league has kept other details under wraps, including the nature of Pinto's actions.

From puck to poker chips: Shane Pinto, who rocked the NHL with a gambling scandal

In a collaborative effort involving the league, the player and the NHL Players Association, Shane Pinto has opted not to challenge the suspension.

The league's stance is that the matter is considered resolved unless there are new developments in the case.

During the Senators' morning skate in New York, coach D.J. Smith assured reporters that the team is eagerly awaiting his return once he becomes eligible later in the ongoing season.

Smith said:

"You have to be able to bounce back and you have to go back to your game plan."

This eligibility, however, depends on Pinto signing a contract, as he currently remains an unsigned restricted free agent.

His suspension makes him the latest professional athlete to face this consequence since the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for legalized sports wagering in 2018.

It is estimated that Americans collectively wagered over $220 billion on sports in the first five years since the Supreme Court's decision.

As outlined in the NHL/NHLPA agreement, gambling on NHL games is strictly prohibited. This prohibition extends to the point where the NHL possesses the authority to prevent its employees, whether affiliated with hockey operations or the business side, from participating in any fantasy leagues that involve monetary wagers.

In 2021, the Ottawa Senators broke new ground by becoming the first NHL team to incorporate a gambling-related entity, Betway, as a helmet sponsor. As a result, the Betway logo now adorns the home helmets of the Senators.

Two years ago, the NHL launched an investigation into Evander Kane's alleged gambling activities after his estranged wife claimed he had placed bets on NHL games, including those involving his own team.

Kane completely denied the allegations, and an investigation carried out by NHL security in collaboration with the firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler failed to uncover any evidence supporting the claims that Kane had bet on games or attempted to manipulate their outcomes.

Before Shane Pinto's suspension, the last NHL players to face discipline for gambling were Billy Taylor, Don Gallinger and Babe Pratt in the 1940s.

