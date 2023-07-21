Which NHL player holds record for most points by a rookie

Several rookies have impressed the NHL community over the years with their impressive talent and skills in their first season in the league. Teemu Selane, also known as "The Finnish Flash," currently holds the record for the most points ever scored by a rookie in the NHL.

Hailing from Helsinki, Selane was the No.10 pick by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1988 NHL Draft. He played as a right winger who later went on to become one of the best players in the league to play that position.

Selane made his league debut during the 1992-93 season and scored two assists on the night in a Winnipeg Jets 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on October 6, 1992.

Selane played in 84 games during his rookie season and recorded an impressive 132 points (76 goals and 56 assists) which earned him the Calder Trophy as the outstanding Rookie of the Year.

Furthermore, Teemu Selane is tied with Phil Esposito and Alexander Mogilny to score the most goals (76) in a single season.

Which other NHL teams did Teemu Selane play for in his career?

Vancouver Canucks v Anaheim Ducks

After being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, Teemu Selane had a four-year stint with the Jets. For the 1995-96 season, "The Finnish Flash" joined the Anaheim Ducks and played six seasons with them.

The San Jose Sharks marked the third team for Selane in his career where he played for three seasons. He also had a one-season stint with the Colorado Avalanche. In the 2005-06 season, Teemu Selane returned back with the Anaheim Ducks and spent his remaining career playing for them.

Selane played in 1,451 career games and recorded 1,457 points (684 goals and 773 assists). "The Finnish Flash" is ranked 18 as the all-time leading scorer in the National Hockey League.

He recorded a 100-point season three times in his career. Selane also won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks after they beat the Ottawa Senators in five games. After spending 21 seasons in the NHL, Teemu Selanehungd up his skates in 2014.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence