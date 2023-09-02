Which NHL players have played for 5+ teams and have 1000+ games played in their career? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept 2 

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, fans are asked to name players who have played for 5+ teams and played over 1000+ games.

One of the answers to oday's Puckdoku NHL Grid is Jaromir Jagr. His NHL journey began in 1990 when he was drafted fifth overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He quickly made a name for himself as a dynamic forward, contributing to the Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1991 and 1992. Jagr's time in Pittsburgh established him as a rising star in the league.

After his stint with the Penguins, Jagr embarked on a remarkable journey through various NHL teams, showcasing his adaptability and enduring talent. Here are the teams he played for during his illustrious career:

Pittsburgh Penguins (1990-2001)

Washington Capitals (2001-2004)

New York Rangers (2004-2008)

Philadelphia Flyers (2011-2012)

Dallas Stars (2012-2013)

Boston Bruins (2013)

New Jersey Devils (2013-2015)

Florida Panthers (2015-2017)

Calgary Flames (2017-2018)

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Jaromir Jagr's 1000+ GPCareer

Jaromir Jagr's NHL career statistics are nothing short of astounding, reflecting his incredible skill and longevity in the NHL.

He played 1,733 games, scored an astonishing 766 goals, assisted 1,155 goals, and tallied an impressive total of 1,921 points. These numbers place him among the all-time greats in NHL history.