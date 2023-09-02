Which NHL players have played for Anaheim Ducks and have played over 1000+ in their career? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept 2

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants have to name players who have played for Anaheim Ducks and have over 1000+ games in their career.

One possible answer for today's Grid is Ryan Getzlaf, the Anaheim Ducks' icon. Getzlaf was at the heart of the Ducks' success for an astounding 16 seasons.

Getzlaf's journey in the NHL began with the Ducks in 2006. The Ducks' captain from 2010 to 2022, Getzlaf was the linchpin of the team and played a remarkable 1157 games.

During this time, Getzlaf amassed an impressive 282 goals, dished out 737 assists, and racked up a staggering 1019 points. His leadership, vision on the ice, and dedication to the Ducks cemented his legacy as one of the NHL's premier players.

Another possible answer for today's Puckdoku NHL Grid is Corey Perry

Another Ducks luminary who achieved the remarkable feat of playing over 1,000 NHL games is Corey Perry. Hailing from Canada, Perry's 14-year career with the Anaheim Ducks earned him legendary status within the franchise. He played an essential role in the Ducks' 2007 Stanley Cup victory and continued to be a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Perry's career extended beyond the Ducks to the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens. In total, he played an impressive 1257 games, scoring 417 goals, recording 466 assists, and accumulating 883 points. Perry's journey exemplifies versatility and tenacity, marking him as a standout in the NHL's storied history.