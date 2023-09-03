Today's Puckdoku NHL Grid involves naming players who have turned out for both the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars. While delving into these players, let's begin by examining the historical background of both teams.

The Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars share a storied history in the NHL. The Predators, founded in 1998, have steadily established themselves as a competitive force in the league. While they haven't won the Stanley Cup yet, they've made several playoff appearances.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars, formerly the Minnesota North Stars, relocated to Texas in 1993. They boast a rich history, winning the Stanley Cup in 1999. This triumph remains a cherished moment in the franchise's history.

To answer today's Puckdoku NHL ogid, one player to play for both teams is Vernon Fiddler. He had a notable NHL career, playing for the Nashville Predators from 2003 to 2017, where he played 325 games, scoring 46 goals and tallying 48 assists for 94 points.

Fiddler also had a stint with the Dallas Stars from 2012 to 2016, playing 366 games, recording 43 goals and 69 assists, accumulating 112 points.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 3: Who else has played for both the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars?

While Vernon Fiddler is one of the players to play for both the Stars and the Predators, he's not the only answer for today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. There're 29 more players who have represented both the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars.

James Neal is one of them. He had an impressive tenure in the NHL, suiting up for both the Predators and the Stars. He played for the Predators from 2015 to 2017, appearing in 219 games and contributing 77 goals and 59 assists, totaling 136 points.

Before his stint with the Predators, Neal was with the Stars from 2009 to 2011, where he played 214 games, scoring 72 goals and providing 59 assists for 131 points.

Some other players who have played for both teams and are also answers to the Puckdoku NHL Grid:

Dan Hamhuis

Jason Arnott

Brent Gilchrist

Eric Nystrom

Alexander Radulov

Mike Ribeiro

Karlis Skrastins

Ryan Suter