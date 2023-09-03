Which NHL players have played for San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 3

Today's Puckdoku NHL Grid involves naming players who have played for both the San Jose Sharks and the Detroit Red Wings. While delving into these players, let's begin by examining the historical background of both teams.

The Sharks and the Red Wings are two iconic NHL franchises with unique histories. The Sharks, founded in 1991, have consistently been contenders in the Western Conference but are yet to win the Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings boast a rich legacy, with 11 Stanley Cup championships, but their most recent one was in 2008. Their storied history includes some legendary players, making them one of the most successful teams in NHL history.

To answer today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, one player to have played for both teams is Brad Stuart. He had a noteworthy NHL career, making substantial contributions to both the San Jose Sharks and the Detroit Red Wings. With the Sharks from 2000 to 2014, Stuart played 486 games, scoring 39 goals, providing 131 assists, amassing 170 points.

Apart from his stint with the Sharks, Stuart also played for the Red Wings from 2008 to 2012. There, he appeared in 306 games, recording 16 goals, 62 assists, and totaling 78 points.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 3: Who else has played for both the San Jose Sharks and the Detroit Red Wings?

Brad Stuart is not the only answer for today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Twenty-eight more players have also played for both the Sharks and the Red Wings.

Kelly Kisio is one of the other answers for today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. He had a notable NHL career. With the Sharks from 1992 to 1993, Kisio appeared in 126 games, recording 37 goals and 78 assists.

He also had a successful stint with the Red Wings from 1983 to 1986. Kisio played 236 games, scoring 68 goals, providing 129 assists, accumulating 197 points.

Some other players who have played for both teams are:

Shawn Burr

Murray Craven

Bob Errey

Johan Garpenlov

Todd Gill

Adam Graves

Igor Larionov

Kevin Miller