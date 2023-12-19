Which NHL team has scored the most shorthanded goals so far in 2023-24 season?

Shorthanded goals stand as one of the most exciting and unique plays that can take place during an NHL game. This specific situation arises when a team scores a goal while being at a numerical disadvantage due to a penalty.

For the 2023-24 season, two teams are tied for the most shorthanded goals scored so far this campaign. There are often moments during a game when a player from either team commits a foul that leads to a penalty, resulting in their temporary removal from the ice.

Moreau scores shorthand goal

When a team is shorthanded, they often employ a different playing style, known as a penalty kill, to prevent the opposing team from scoring. However, there are also moments when this situation has seen a great turn of events, with penalized teams launching a counter-attack and scoring a shorthanded goal.

For the current season, the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames are the two NHL teams with the most shorthanded goals (8) so far this season, per Statmuse.

The Blues (15-14-1) are sixth in the Central Division with 31 points after 30 games. The Flames (13-4-5), on the other hand, are fourth in the Pacific Division with 21 points in 32 games.

Which NHL team has scored the most shorthanded goals in a single season?

Oilers V Kings (1987)

The list for the most shorthanded goals by a team during a single NHL season is heavily dominated by the Edmonton Oilers. They hold the record for the most SHG goals scored in a single season, with 36 in the 1983–84 season.

Notably, the second, third and fourth places for the most shorthanded goals in a single season also belong to the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, with 26 shorthanded goals, the Boston Bruins are the fifth team with the most SHG in a single season.

The Oilers were one of the most dominant teams of the '80s era. The club won five Stanley Cups from 1983-90.