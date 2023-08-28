Which NHL teams are based out of New York? Shedding light on history of Big Apple's franchises

The state of New York, together with California, boasts the highest representation of NHL teams, with three. Among the two states, it's noteworthy that New York has emerged as the most accomplished, securing an impressive eight Stanley Cup championships.

One of the main factors contributing to that is the city being the largest in the United States, where prominent sporting events hold a central position, earning it the moniker of the "Big Apple" and boasting a vast and devoted fanbase.

One of the New York-based NHL teams is the New York Rangers, who joined the league in 1926, making them one of the oldest professional sports teams based in the city. They secured their membership in the esteemed group of the "Original Six" within the NHL.

The Rangers are one of the most successful US-based franchises in the NHL, having clinched four Stanley Cup championships. They compete in the highly competitive Metro Division of the East and plays their home games at the iconic and illustrious Madison Square Garden.

The New York Islanders are New York's second NHL franchise

The rivalry between the Rangers and Islanders is widely regarded as one of the most intense in the NHL. The showdown between these two teams, hailing from the same city and division, regularly provides moments of nail-biting thrillers on the ice.

In 1972, the New York Islanders entered the league as the second team from the city of New York in the National Hockey League. Like the Rangers, they boast a record of four Cups in the illustrious hockey history of the "Big Apple."

However, the Islanders' triumph of four Cup titles is widely recognized as one of the most remarkable stories in the league. During the late 1970s and early 80s, the Islanders built an indomitable dynasty, clinching four consecutive Cup titles. The UBS Arena serves as the home ice for the Islanders.

It's worth noting an intriguing fact: the Madison Square Garden and USB Arena are separated by only six miles (10 km) of driving distance.

Which is the third New York-based team to compete in the NHL?

The Buffalo Sabres are the third NHL team from New York. Despite their earlier entry into the league compared to the Islanders, the Sabres have not had the same level of success as the two other New York teams.

Since entering the league in 1970, the Sabres have established a reputation as one of the league's most formidable competitors. Playing in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference, the Sabres host their home games at the KeyBank Center.