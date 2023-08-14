Which Olympic medalists have played for the New Jersey Devils? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 14

The New Jersey Devils are the first team featured in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Participants are required to complete the section by naming Olympic medalists to have been a part of the team.

For the Olympic silver medal section, Zach Parise is one of the correct answers of the NHL Grid. The one-time NHL All-Star played seven years with the New Jersey Devils and won the Olympic silver in 2010.

To complete the gold medal section for the Devils, Martin Bodeur is a great pick. He played for just over two decades with the Devils and is a two-time Olympic Gold medalist, in 2002 and 2010.

Jaromir Jagr, Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils

For the bronze medal section in today's NHL grid, Jaromir Jagr is one of the correct answers. He played for two years with the New Jersey Devils and won an Olympic Bronze in 2006. Jagr also won a gold medal in the 1998 Olympics.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 14: Other Olympic medalists to play for New Jersey Devils

Below are some of the New Jersey Players to win Olympic gold medals:

1) Scott Niedermayer: Played for 13 years with the Devils and won two Olympic Gold medals in his career.

2) P. K. Subban: Subban had a stint of three years with the Devils and won an Olympic gold medal in the 2014 Olympics.

3) Nikita Gusev: Played for two years with the Devils and won a gold medal in the 2018 Olympics.

Olympic Silver medalists:

1) Brian Rafalski: Had a seven-year stint with New Jersey and won two Olympic silver medals, in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics.

2) Brian Rolston: He spent nine years with the New Jersey Devils and won a silver medal in the 2002 Olympics.

3) Sean Burke: He played for four years with the Devils and won silver at the 1992 Olympics.

New Jersey Devils players to win Olympic Bronze medals:

Patrik Elias

Tuomo Ruutu

Esa Tikkanen

Vladimir Malakhov

Igor Larionov

Ilya Kovalchuk