Which Olympic medalists have played for the Vancouver Canucks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 14

The Pucdoku NHL Grid for Aug. 14 features an intriguing section in which fans are tasked to name Olympic medalists to play for the Vancouver Canucks. Notably, there are several notable Olympic medalists to play for them.

Daniel Sedin is one of the correct answers for the NHL grid, winning an Olympic gold. The two-time NHL All-Star spent his entire 17-year career with the Vancouver Canucks and won gold at the 2006 Olympics. He also won a bronze at the 2014 games.

For the silver medal, Ryan Kesler is the top answer. He played for a decade with the Vancouver Canucks and won an Olympic Silver at the 2010 games in Vancouver.

Sami Salo, Chicago Blackhawks vs Vancouver Canucks

Sami Salo is one of the bronze medal winners at the Olympics. Salo won two bronze and one silver at the Olympics. The one-time NHL All-Star had a stretch of nine years with the Canucks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 14: Other Olympic medalists to skate for Vancouver Canucks

Here are some of the other Olympic gold medalists to play for the Canucks you can enter to solve the grid:

1) Mats Sundin: He had a brief stint of one year with the Canucks and won a gold medal at the 2006 Olympics.

2) Mattias Ohlund: He spent 11 years with the Canucks and won gold at the 2006 Olympics.

3) Igor Larionov: He had a three-year tenure with the Canucks and won two gold medals at the Olympics in his career.

Olympic silver medalists:

1) Ryan Miller: He won silver at the 2010 Olympics and represented Vancouver for three years.

2) Pavel Bure: He spent seven years with the Canucks and won one silver and bronze at the Olympics, in 1998 and 2002 respectively.

3) Alexander Edler: He won a silver at the 2010 Olympics and played for the Canucks for 15 years.

Olympic Bronze medalists to play for the Vancouver Canucks:

Maxim Lapierre

Mason Raymond

Marek Malik

Jiri Slegr

Derek Roy