Which Ottawa Senators players have also played for New York Rangers? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.24

In one of the cross-sections for today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers are the two teams that need to be solved by naming players who have been part of both teams during their careers.

The New York Rangers are one of the "Original Six" members. The Blue Shirts compete in the Metro Division of the East and have raised the Stanley Cup four times. Meanwhile, the Senators have been part of the league for the past three decades now. They compete in the Atlantic Division of the East.

To solve this NHL grid, there are 60 players to represent both the Senators and Rangers, with Derek Stepan being one of the correct answers.

Derek Stepan (L), Washington Capitals v New York Rangers

Stepan was the second-round 51st overall pick for the New Rangers in the 2008 draft. He spent seven years with the Blue Shirts and shared a brief stint of 20 games with Ottawa.

Moreover, in his 13-year NHL career spanning 890 games, Stepan has also played for the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes and is now a free agent.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 24: Who else has skated for both the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers?

Alex Kovalev, Ottawa Senators v Calgary Flames

Alex Kovalev is another correct answer for this NHL grid. He was drafted 15th overall by the New York Rangers during the 1991 draft. Kovalev played for nine years with the Blue Shirts and also won one Cup with the team.

The one-time Cup winner had a stint of two years with the Ottawa Senators. Moreover, Kovalev, in his 19-year career spanning 1,316 games, also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers.

Here are some more players for the Senators and Rangers:

Marian Gaborik

Nick Holden

Troy Mallette

Martin Straka

Mika Zibanejad

Steve Weeks

Scott Gomez

Derick Brassard