Which Ottawa Senators players have also played for Toronto Maple Leafs? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.24

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for today features an intriguing cross-section between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. Participants will require some deep knowledge in solving this section. Both teams play in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

The Senators and Maple Leafs are two of the most competitive Canadian-based franchises to participate in the league. The Leafs are also one of the "Original" Six members and the second most successful club in the league with 13 Stanley Cup titles.

The Ottawa Senators, meanwhile, have been competing in the league since 1992 and have yet to raise the Stanley Cup. Notably, only 39 players have played for both the Senators and Maple Leafs during their careers.

To solve this NHL grid, one-time NHL All-Star Dion Phaneuf is one of the correct answers.

Dion Phaneuf, Toronto Maple Leafs v Edmonton Oilers

In his 14-year career, Phaneuf played for seven years with the Toronto Maple Leafs and had a stint of three seasons with the Ottawa Senators. Moreover, the one-time All-Star also played for the Calgary Flames and LA Kings.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.24: Who else has played for the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Connor Brown, Ottawa Senators v Washington Capitals

Winger Connor Brown is another correct answer for this NHL grid. He was drafted 156th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2012 draft and played for four years with the team.

Brown joined the Senators for the 2019-20 season and spent three years with the club. In his eight-year career, Brown has also played for the Washington Capitals and is currently a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

Some more players to play for both Ottawa & Toronto are:

Ron Hainsey

Clarke MacArthur

Brad Marsh

Luke Richardson

Jason Spezza

Matt Murray

Bill Berg

Jamie Baker