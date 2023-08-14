Which Ottawa Senators players have also played for Washington Capitals? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 14

The Ottawa Senators and the Washington Capitals are the two teams in today's Crossover NHL Grid. Participants are required to solve this grid by naming players with spells for both teams.

To complete this NHL Grid, participants must first be aware of the history of both teams. The Sens have been part of the league since 1992 and compete in the Atlantic Division of the East. The Senators have yet to lift the Stanley Cup.

The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, have been playing in the league since 1974 and compete in the Metro Division of the East. They have won the Cup once. As of now, there are only 30 players to skate for both the Sens and Caps.

To solve this NHL grid, goaltender Craig Anderson is one of the correct answers. He played for two decades in the league and had a career with multiple teams.

Craig Anderson, Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings

Anderson suited for the Ottawa Senators for a decade and had a brief spell of four games with the Capitals. Other teams Anderson played for are the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, and Buffalo Sabres.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug. 14: Who else played for both Ottawa Senators & Washington Capitals?

Zdeno Chara, New York Rangers v Washington Capitals

Zdeno Chara, the legendary defenseman, is another correct answer to solve this NHL grid. Chara had a 24-year career, and during that period, he had a stretch of four years with the Ottawa Senators. Chara had a short stint of 55 games with the Washington Capitals.

Moreover, Zdeno Chara played for 14 seasons with the Boston Bruins and also won one Cup with them in 2011. Elsewhere, the one-time Noris Trophy winner also played for five years with the New Islanders.

Here are some other players to turn out for Ottawa & Washington:

Connor Brown

Joe Corvo

Curtis Leschyshyn

Brad Shaw

Brian Pothier

Joe Juneau

Sergei Gonchar

Tom Chorske