Which Philadelphia Flyers player has also played for Vancouver Canucks? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 10

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 10 requires players to name a player who has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks.

Both the Flyers and Cancuks are well-known franchises and with that, tons of players have played for both teams. However, most of the players are just average NHL players and one of the more popular picks will be Luke Schenn.

Schenn was drafted fifth in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs and was then dealt to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2012 for James van Riemsdyk. He spent four seasons with the Flyers before bouncing around teams for a couple of seasons which included a brief stint in Vancouver in 2018-19.

Yet, Schenn spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with Canucks before being dealt at the deadline to the Maple Leafs. In total, he spent about two full years with Vancouver.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 10: Other players who played for both Canucks & Flyers?

Luke Schenn is not the only answer to this grid, instead, 69 skaters have played for both teams as well as five goaltenders. Here are a few more notable names:

1) Petr Nedved

Petr Nedved started his NHL career out with the Vancouver Canucks and played his first three years with the team. After bouncing around a few different teams, the Czech Republic native ended up playing for the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2005-06 and 2006-07 NHL seasons.

In his entire NHL career, Nedved played in 982 games and recorded 717 points.

2) Sam Gagner

Sam Gagner has played for seven different teams and he has suited up for both the Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers.

After spending his first seven years in Edmonton, he played in Arizona for a year before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. Gagner played one season in Philadelphia, recording 16 points in 53 games in the 2015-16 NHL season.

Gagner eventually suited up for the Canucks for the 2017-18 NHL season and played in 74 games recording 31 points.

3) Michael Del Zotto

Michael Del Zotto entered the NHL with a ton of hype and many expected him to be a solid NHL defenseman. He was drafted 20th overall by the Rangers in 2008 and spent his first five NHL seasons in New York.

After spending one season in Nashville, Del Zotto signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers. After a successful first year, he inked a two-year extension and spent three seasons in Philadelphia. After that, he spent an entire season with the Canucks.

Poll : Did you know these players played for the Canucks and Flyers? Yes No 0 votes