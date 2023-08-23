Which Philadelphia Flyers players have also played for Nashville Predators? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 23

Participants in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid have been asked to solve an intriguing cross-section of the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators: name players to have played for both teams.

The Predators and the Flyers are two of the strongest teams in the NHL. Notably, only 34 players have played for both teams. Scott Hartnell is one of the best ones.

Scott Hartnell, Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers - Game Five

Hartnell played 1,249 games in his 17-year NHL career. He was drafted No.6 overall by the Nashville Predators during the 2000 draft. He had seven-year stints apiece with the Predators and Philadelphia Flyers. Moreover, he also donned the Columbus Blue Jackets jersey for three years.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 23: Who else has played for both Philadelphia Flyers & Nashville Predators?

Kimmo Timonen #44

Kimmo Timonen, a one-time Cup winner with the Blackhawks, is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. Timonen was drafted 10th overall by the LA Kings in 1993 but never played for them.

Timonen joined the Nashville Predators during the 1998-99 season and spent eight years with them. He then joined the Philadelphia Flyers for the 2007-08 season and skated for seven years. Overall, Kimmo Timonen skated in 1,108 games in his 16-year career.

Here are some more players to play for both Philadelphia and Nashville:

Peter Forsberg

Matt Carle

Michael Del Zotto

Wayne Simmonds

Michael Leighton

Adam Hall

Andy Delmore

Zac Rinaldo