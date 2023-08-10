Which Philadelphia Flyers players have also played for the Sabres? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 10

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Thursday, August 10, has tasked hockey fans to complete a section featuring the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres.

To complete this section in one go, one must be well aware of both teams' history. The Philadelphia Flyers are two-time Stanley Cup champions and compete in the Metro Division of the Eastern Conference.

The Buffalo Sabres, on the other hand, is one of the best NHL teams that has never won the Stanley Cup. They compete in the East's Atlantic Division. Notably, there are 49 players to have donned both Flyers and Sabres jerseys.

To solve this NHL grid, Daniel Briere is one of the correct answers to enter. Briere was a 17-year National Hockey League veteran. He donned the Flyers jersey for six years and spent four seasons with the Buffalo Sabres.

Daniel Briere

The 5-foot-9 Canadian center was drafted No. 24 by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 1996 NHL Draft and spent six years with the team. Moreover, Briere also played for the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche in his 973 career games.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.10: Who else played for both Philadelphia Flyers & Buffalo Sabres?

Dale Hawerchuk is another great pick to solve this section. The 1981-82 Calder Trophy winner had a 16-year NHL career. During that span, Hawerchuk played for five seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and two with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Dale Hawerchuk (R)

Drafted No.1 by the Winnipeg Jets in 1981, Dave Hawerchuk played for nine years with the team. The one-time All-Star also played for the St. Louis Blues over 1,118 career games. In 2001, Hawerchuk was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Other players to represent both Philadelphia & Buffalo are:

Alexie Zhitnik

Larry Mickey

Chris Gratton

Shawn Anderson

Garry Meehan

Rasmus Ristolainen

Kevin Maguire

Derek Plante

Geoff Sanderson

Ville Leino