Which Pittsburgh Penguins player has also played for the Dallas Stars? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 28

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. The grid on Aug. 28 requires participants to name a player who has played for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars.

The Penguins have been in the NHL since 1967, while the Stars have been in the NHL since 1993. They were originally the Minnesota North Stars, which were in the NHL from 1967. Given both franchises have been in the NHL for a long time, a lot of players have played for both franchises.

One such player is Jamie Oleksiak, who was drafted 14th overall in 2011 by the Stars. He made his NHL debut during the 2012-13 season and was with Dallas until the 2017-18 NHL season when he was traded at the deadline to the Penguins.

With the Stars, he skated in 286 games and recorded 47 points.

Oleksiak was with the Penguins for only a year as in January of 2019, he was traded back to Dallas where he played parts of three more seasons before leaving for Seattle. With Pittsburgh, Oleksiak played 83 games and recorded 25 points.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 28: Other players who for both the Stars and Penguins

Overall, 86 skaters and six goalies have played for both the Stars and Penguins.

Here are three more players who are correct answers for today's Immaculate Grid:

#1, Sergei Zubov

Sergei Zubov began his NHL career with the New York Rangers before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995. The defenseman spent one season with Pittsburgh, playing 64 games and recording 66 points. He was traded in 1996 to the Dallas Stars, as it was reported that he did not get along with Mario Lemieux.

As a Star, Zubov played in 12 NHL seasons and also helped Dallas win the Stanley Cup in 1999. With the Stars, Zubov skated in 839 regular season games and recorded 549 points. He had his jersey retired by the Stars in 2022.

#2, Jaromir Jagr

Jaromir Jagr is a great answer for today's Immaculate Grid. He played for nine NHL franchises, including the Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars.

Jagr was drafted fifth overall in 1990 by Pittsburgh and played 11 seasons with the Penguins. In Pittsburgh, Jagr skated in 806 regular season games, and recorded 1,079 points, and won the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992.

After bouncing around several teams, Jagr signed with the Dallas Stars for the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. In Dallas, he skated in 34 games and recorded 26 points, and was dealt to Boston at the deadline.

#3, Trevor Daley

Trevor Daley was drafted in 2002 by the Dallas Stars and played for the franchise from 2003 until 2015. With the Stars, the defenseman skated in 756 games and recorded 231 points.

After spending half a year with the Chicago Blackhawks, he was traded to the Penguins and spent part of two years with the team. With Pittsburgh, he skated in 109 regular season games, recorded 41 points and also won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.