Today's Puckdoku NHL Grid requires participants to name players who have played for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild. Before we do so, let's have a look ata the historical background of both teams.

The Penguins and the Wild boast distinct histories. The Penguins, founded in 1967, have secured five Stanley Cups, led by stars like Lemieux and Crosby. Meanwhile, the Wild, established in 2000, are still pursuing their first championship.

For today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, one significant answer is Matt Cullen. He wore the Penguins jersey from 2016 to 2019, bagging 36 goals and 47 assists in 225 games. Cullen also represented the Minnesota Wild from 2011 to 2018, amassing 44 goals and 79 assists in 272 games.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 27: Who else has played for both Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild?

While Matt Cullen's case is compelling, he's not the sole player to play for both the Penguins and the Wild. Thirty-nine players have played for both franchises.

Apart from Cullen, another correct answer for today's Puckdoku Grid is Pascal Dupuis. He played for the Penguins from 2008 to 2016, contributing 109 goals and 138 assists in 452 games. His time with the Minnesota Wild from 2001 to 2007 featured 67 goals and 74 assists in 334 games.

Some other players who have played for both teams include:

Nick Bonino

Matt Cooke

Eric Fehr

Alex Goligoski

Jason Zucker

Mike Rupp

Richard Park

Randy Robitaille