Which Pittsburgh Penguins players have also played for San Jose Sharks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.18

Can you name players to play for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks? This is what Puckdoku participants have been tasked with testing their knowledge in today's NHL grid.

The Penguins share a storied history with five Stanley Cups in their cabinet. The Pens have been playing in the league since 1967 and compete in the Metro Division of the East. The San Jose Sharks, in comparison, have not lifted the Cup yet. They have been playing in the league since 1991 and compete in the West's Pacific Division.

Notably, only 42 players have donned both the Penguins and Sharks jerseys during their careers. To solve this NHL grid, winger Bob Errey is one of the best picks.

Bob Errey during his stint with the Sharks

He was drafted No.15 overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1983 draft. Errey played for a decade with the Pens, and during that stretch, he won two back-to-back Stanley Cups with the team in 1991 and 1992.

Errey joined the San Jose Sharks for the 1993-94 season and skated for the team for three years over two stints. Moreover, in his 15-year NHL career spanning 895 games, the two-time Cup winner also spent ice time with the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, and New York Rangers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.18: Who else has played for both Pittsburgh Penguins & San Jose Sharks?

Tyler Kennedy, Carolina Hurricanes v Pittsburgh Penguins, Game One

Tyler Kennedy is another correct answer for this NHL grid. Drafted 99th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2004, Kennedy spent six years with the Penguins and also won one Cup with them in 2009.

The one-time Stanley Cup winner played 92 games for the Sharks over a stretch of two years. Moreover, Tyler Kennedy also had stints with the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

Some more players to turn out for both Pittsburgh & San Jose are:

Doug Bodger

Alex Hicks

Wayne Primeau

Neil Wilkinson

Nick Bonino

Eric Fehr

Marcel Goc

Matt Bradley