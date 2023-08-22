Which Pittsburgh Penguins players have also played for Winnipeg Jets? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 22

The 53rd edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid features an interesting cross-section between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets. Participants are tasked with solving this section by naming players that have played for both teams.

It's worth noting that the Jets were previously known as the Atlanta Thrashers before relocating to Winnipeg in 2011. As a result, Atlanta players will also count here.

Notably, only 39 players have played for both the Penguins and Jets during their careers, with Pascal Dupuis being one of them to do so.

Pascal Dupuis during Stanley Cup Finals - Detroit Red Wings v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Four

Across the winger's 15-year NHL career, he played for nine years with the Pittsburgh Penguins and also won two Stanley Cups with the team. He also spent two years with the Thrashers over two stints.

Moreover, Dupuis also played for the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 22: Who else has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins & Winnipeg Jets?

Mark Recchi, Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Recchi is another correct answer for solving this NHL grid. Recchi had a 22-year career spanning 1,652 games. During that span, he skated for seven years with the Penguins and had a brief stint of 53 games with the Thrashers.

He also played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning. Moreover, he won three Stanley Cup titles in his career.

Other players to play for both Pittsburgh & the Winnipeg Jets are:

Colby Armstrong

Chris Kunitz

Shawn McEachern

Mike Stepleton

Jiri Slegr

Johan Hedberg

Erik Christensen

Brandon Tanev