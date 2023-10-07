Which players have played for the Minnesota Wild & Ottawa Senators? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for October 7

The 98th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid for October 7 requires users to solve a cross-section between the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators.

The Wild compete in the West's Central Division, while the Senators play in the highly competitive Atlantic Division of the East. Both teams have yet to lift the coveted Stanley Cup trophy.

Notably, only 26 players have turned out for Ottawa and Minnesota during their careers, with center Matt Cullen being one of them.

Matt Cullen, Minnesota Wild v Anaheim Ducks

The three-time Stanley Cup winner had a 21-year career and played 1,516 games. During that period, Cullen turned out for the Wild in 272 games over four years. He had a brief stint of 21 games with the Senators.

Moreover, Cullen also donned the jerseys of the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and New York Rangers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for October 7: Who else has played for Minnesota & Ottawa?

Marian Gaborik, Minnesota Wild v Vancouver Canucks

The one-time Stanley Cup winner Marian Gaborik is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He played in 1,035 games over a 17-year NHL career. During that span, Gaborik appeared in 502 games over eight years for the Wild.

He had a brief stay of only 16 games with the Ottawa Senators. Moreover, the forward also turned out for the LA Kings, New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Other players to represent both the Wild & Senators are:

Alexandre Daigle

Filip Kuba

Todd While

Justin Flak

Cam Talbot

Sergei Zholtok

Dan Heatley

Martin Havlat