The NHL Crossover Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to play during the offseason to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge.

One of the grid questions for July 20 features players who have played for the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. Without further ado, let's have a look at the same and all the answers to the grid questions:

Box 1: Who has played for the St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets?

Answer: Nikita Nikitn

Box 2: Who has played for the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes?

Answer: Michal Handzus

Box 3: Who has played for the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Perry Anderson

Box 4: Who has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets?

Answer: Seth Jones

Box 5: Who has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes?

Answer: Dylan Strome

Box 6: Who has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Andrew Desjardins

Box 7: Who has played for the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets?

Answer: Max Domi

Box 8: Who has played for the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes?

Answer: Scott Wedgewood

Box 9: Who has played for the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks?

Answer: Joe Pavelski

Those are all the answers for the NHL Crossover Grid for July 20 to get an immaculate grid.

What is the NHL Crossover Grid?

Dylan Strome is an answer to one of the grid questions.

Every day at midnight, a new grid is released that tests the knowledge of hockey fans. The NHL Crossover Grid for July 20 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid as of late has just been six NHL teams and not accomplishments or positions, and that also happens to be the case on July 20.

