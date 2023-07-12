Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 12

The NHL Crossover Grid is another fun and challenging game for hockey fans to play during the off-season to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge.

Every day at midnight, a new grid is released that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Crossover Grid for July 12 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid is usually the same as the first two teams are teams, while the third column is a unique stat that only certain players have accomplished in their careers.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 12

Jarome Iginla has played for both the Avalanche and Kings.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Los Angeles Kings.

Answer: Robyn Regehr

Box 2: Name a player who has played for the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings.

Answer: Mike McEwen.

Box 3: Name a player who has played for the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.

Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks.

Answer: Riley Stillman.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks.

Answer: Bo Horvat.

Box 6: Name a player who has played for the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks.

Answer: Borna Rendulic.

Box 7: Name a player who has won the Calder who played for the Buffalo Sabres.

Answer: Tyler Myers.

Box 8: Name a player who has won the Calder who played for the New York Islanders.

Answer: Mathew Barzal.

Box 9: Name a player who has won the Calder who played for the Colorado Avalanche.

Answer: Nathan MacKinnon.

Those are the NHL Crossover Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers - but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

