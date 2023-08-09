Which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 9

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans. It has allowed hockey enthusiasts to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique challenge that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for August 8 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid for today is back to the traditional two columns of teams and one column of a unique stat which today is 50+ assists in a season.

One of the grids asks who has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. One answer is Max Domi was traded to the Stars at the deadline and played 20 regular season games for them while he played three seasons in Arizona.

Another answer would be Scott Wedgewood who is a backup goaltender and defensemen Alex Goligoski.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 9

Max Domi played both the Stars and Coyotes

Box 1: Which player has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Troy Stetcher.

Box 2: Which player has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars?

Answer: Max Domi.

Box 3: Which player has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche?

Answer: Alex Tanguay.

Box 4: Which player has played for the Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Mike Green.

Box 5: Which player has played for the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars?

Answer: Shawn Horcoff.

Box 6: Which player has played for the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche?

Answer: Ryan Murray.

Box 7: Which player has 50+ assists in a season and played for the Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Henrik Zetterberg.

Box 8: Which player has 50+ assists in a season and played for the Dallas Stars?

Answer: Jamie Benn.

Box 9: Which player has 50+ assists in a season and played for the Colorado Avalanche?

Answer: Mikko Rantanen.

Those are the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers, but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.