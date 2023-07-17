Which player has played for the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 17

The NHL Crossover Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to play during the offseason to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge.

Every day at midnight, a new grid is released that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Crossover Grid for July 17 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid is usually the same as the first two columns are teams, while the third column is a unique stat that only certain players have accomplished in their careers. However, on July 17, all three columns and rows are NHL teams which was an interesting twist.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 17

Brett Kulak has played for the Oilers and Canadiens

Box 1: Who has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild?

Answer: Guillaume Latendresse.

Box 2: Who has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals?

Answer: Mike Ribeiro.

Box 3: Who has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Brett Kulak.

Box 4: Who has played for the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild?

Answer: Niklas Backstrom.

Box 5: Who has played for the Calgary Flames and Washington Capitals?

Answer: Dennis Wideman.

Box 6: Who has played for the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: James Neal.

Box 7: Who has played for the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild?

Answer: Cam Talbot.

Box 8: Who has played for the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals?

Answer: Connor Brown.

Box 9: Who has played for the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Ales Hemsky.

Those are the NHL Crossover Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers - but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

