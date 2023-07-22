Which player has played for both the Minnesota Wild & New York Islanders? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 22

The Crossover NHL Grid for July 22 has been released, featuring yet another distinct 3x3 grid that will put hockey fans' knowledge to the test.

Every day, the Crossover Grid releases a new grid, which includes grids for the NBA, NFL, and NHL. In today's NHL grid, users are tasked with completing the cross-sections by naming the players who have represented both teams.

One of the questions in today's hockey grid is to name a player who has played for both the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for July 22

Riley Stillman is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Zach Parise.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Ryan Suter.

Box 3: Name a player who has played for both the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks.

Correct Answer: Jordan Schroeder.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Thomas Vanek.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Andrej Sekera.

Box 6: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Vancouver Canucks.

Correct Answer: Riley Stillman.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Chris Osgood.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Mike Modano.

Box 9: Name a player who has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and the Vancouver Canucks.

Correct Answer: Filik Hronek.

Note participants can also complete and fetch a perfect 9/9 score by filling in the boxes with different players' names.

