Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 13

The NHL Crossover Grid is another fun and challenging game for hockey fans to play during the off-season to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge.

Every day at midnight, a new grid is released that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Crossover Grid for July 13 presents another distinctive puzzle.

The pattern of the grid is usually the same 3x3. The first two teams are teams, while the third column is a unique stat that only certain players have accomplished in their careers.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 13

Jakub Voracek has played for the Flyers and Jackets

Box 1: Name a player who has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings.

Answer: Darcy Kuemper.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers.

Answer: Shayne Gostisbehere.

Box 3: Name a player who played for the Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks.

Answer: Mike Ricci.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings.

Answer: Joonas Korpisalo.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers.

Answer: Jakub Voracek.

Box 6: Name a player who has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks.

Answer: Scott Harrington.

Box 7: Name a player with over 1500 PIMS and played for the Los Angeles Kings.

Answer: Mary McSorley.

Box 7: Name a player with over 1500 PIMS and played for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Answer: Rick Tocchet.

Box 7: Name a player with over 1500 PIMS and played for the San Jose Sharks.

Answer: Jeff Odgers.

Those are the NHL Crossover Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers - but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

