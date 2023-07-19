Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs & Vancouver Canucks? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 19

The NHL Crossover Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to play during the offseason to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge.

Every day at midnight, a new grid is released that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge. The NHL Crossover Grid for July 18 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid as of late has just been six NHL teams and not accomplishments or positions, and that is the case on July 19.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 19

Box 1: Who has played for the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Answer: Luke Schenn.

Box 2: Who has played for the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Mark Messier.

Box 3: Who has played for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers?

Answer: J.T. Miller

Box 4: Who has played for the Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Answer: Calle Jarnkrok.

Box 5: Who has played for the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Mattias Ekholm.

Box 6: Who has played for the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers?

Answer: Michael Del Zotto.

Box 7: Who has played for the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Answer: John Tavares.

Box 8: Who has played for the New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Griffin Reinhart.

Box 9: Who has played for the New York Islanders and New York Rangers?

Answer: Kevin Weekes.

