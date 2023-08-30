Which player has scored 500+ career goals and played for the Philadelphia Flyers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 30

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. The grid on Aug. 30 requires participants to name a player who has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and has scored 500+ career goals.

Scoring 500+ career goals in the NHL is no easy task. In total, only 47 players in the history of the NHL have scored that many.

One player who has scored 500+ career goals and played for the Philadelphia Flyers is Jeremy Roenick who began his career with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Roenick was drafted 8th overall in 1988 by the Blackhawks and played eight seasons there before playing five with the Phoenix Coyotes. He then signed as a free agent with the Flyers in 2001 and spent three years with the team.

In Philadelphia, Roenick skated in 216 games and scored 67 goals. In total, the American finished his career with 513 goals in 1363 games.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 30: Players who have played for the Flyers and have 500+ goals.

Jeremy Roenick is not the only player to play for the Philadelphia Flyers and record 500+ career goals.

Here are two other players who have also accomplished the feat:

#1. Mark Recchi

Mark Recchi played in the NHL from the 1988-89 season until 2010-11 when he was 42 years old. Recchi began his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and after four seasons there, he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. Recchi spent parts of four seasons with the Flyers before being traded to Montreal.

He went on to play parts of five seasons with the Canadiens before being traded back to the Flyers where Recchi played six years.

In total, Recchi played parts of 10 years with the Flyers, the most of any NHL team he played for. He skated in 602 games and recorded 232 goals in Philadelphia and finished his career with 577 goals in 1652 NHL games.

#2. Dale Hawerchuk

Dale Hawerchuk is another player to record 500+ career goals and play for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hawerchuk played 16 years in the NHL but didn't get to Philadelphia until his final two years where he only played 67 games and recorded just 16 goals. However, in his career, he scored 518 goals in 1188 games which puts him in the elusive 500+ career goal club.

Poll : Did you know these players had 500+ career goals and player for the Flyers? Yes No 0 votes