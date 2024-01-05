Which players made NHL 24 TOTY? Connor McDavid leads elite list but did Auston Matthews make the cut?

EA Sports unveiled the NHL 24 Team of the Year on Friday, with fans grappling for the Hockey Ultimate Team cards highly coveted in the video game's marketplace.

Connor McDavid, who plays as a center for the Edmonton Oilers, leads the NHL 24 Men’s TOTY. Joining him at center is the Colorado Avalanche's Nathan Mackinnon, whose remarkable talent and performance have earned him a deserved spot among this group.

On the left wing is Matthew Tkachuk from the Florida Panthers. Tkachuk brings a style and impressive scoring ability to the TOTY lineup. In the defense, we have Cale Makar from the Colorado Avalanche holding down the right defense position. Makar’s agility and offensive mindset make him an outstanding player.

Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars has been chosen as the left defenseman for his defensive skills and ability to contribute to his team’s offense. As for the goaltender, Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins has been selected as part of the TOTY.

However, it is worth mentioning that Auston Matthews from the Toronto Maple Leafs was not included in this year’s TOTY selection despite being nominated and known for his skills. His fans and those who play HUT will certainly feel his absence, as they have come to expect him to be among the best players in the NHL.

NHL 24 World Championship to have a $150,000 prize pool

The upcoming NHL 24 World Championship features a better qualification process and a brief season format. The gaming event has been divided into two regional tournaments: the North American Championship and the European Championship, leading to the final World Championship event with a $150,000 prize pool.

In North America, players can qualify through the NHL Club Championship, the NHL ALL-Star Open and the Online Open Play Leaderboard, with 124 players competing in a single-elimination bracket to determine the final eight.

These eight will be split into two groups for the regional finals, with the top two advancing to the World Championship.

Similarly, in Europe, players can qualify via the New Year's Open, the Chel Showdown and the Online Open Play, with 126 players narrowed down to eight through single elimination. These eight will also be split into two groups for the regional finals, with the top two moving to the World Championship.

At the NHL 24 World Championship, the North American and European champions will be seeded directly into the semifinals. The remaining regional finalists will compete in a round-robin to fill the other two semifinal spots. The victors will then play a best-of-three series to determine the EA Sports NHL 24 World Champion.