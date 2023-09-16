Which players have played for the Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 16

The Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings are the two teams that participants are required to solve in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid by naming players who have represented both franchises.

The Red Wings are one of the "original six" and one of the most successful with 11 Stanley Cup titles. They compete in the Atlantic Division of the East.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have been part of the league since 2006 and have hoisted the Cup once. They play in the West's Pacific Division.

Notably, only 34 players have turned out for both the Ducks and Red Wings, with Todd Bertuzzi being one of them.

He had an 18-year career and played 1,159 games in the NHL. During that span, Bertuzzi donned the Red Wings jersey for six years and played 308 games for them.

He also had a brief stint of 68 games with the Ducks in the 2007-08 season. Moreover, Bertuzzi also skated for the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 16: Who else has played for the Ducks and Red Wings?

Defenseman Bobby Dollas is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 16-year career and played 646 games. During that span, Dollas played for the Ducks in 305 games over five years.

His three-year stint with the Red Wings saw him play 89 games for them. Moreover, Dollas also skated for the Winnipeg Jets, Quebec Nordiques, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks.

Other players to turn out for Anaheim & Detroit are:

Stu Grimson

Ladislav Kohn

Carter Rowney

Jason York

Jonathan Bernier

Jim Cummins

Brad May

Fredrik Olausson