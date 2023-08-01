Which players have played for both Anaheim Ducks & Ottawa Senators? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 1

The first NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for August challenges hockey fans to put their knowledge to the test in completing today's grid.

One of the cross-sections in today's grid asks the participants to fill in the grid with players who have played for both the Anaheim Ducks and the Ottawa Senators in their careers.

Many NHL players have donned both the Senators and Ducks jerseys during their careers. Puckdoku users have chosen Bobby Ryan as the top pick in today's grid to play for both of the aforementioned teams.

Bobby Ryan.

The Anaheim Ducks drafted the 2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner second overall in the 2005 draft. He played for the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators for six seasons each.

Ryan had also played for the Detroit Red Wings for one season during his career.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers August 1: Players to represent both Anaheim Ducks & Ottawa Senators

1) Jakob Silfverberg

Silfverberg is the alternate captain for the Anaheim Ducks. The 6-2 Swedish winger was the 39th overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2008 draft. He played one season with the Senators and has been with the Ducks for a decade now.

Silfverberg has appeared in 739 games in his career.

2) Derek Grant

The 6-3 Canadian center was the No.119 pick for the Ottawa Senators in the 2008 draft. Grant played just two seasons with the Senators and later went on to join the Anaheim Ducks and played for them for five seasons in two terms.

Grant appeared in over 400 games in NHL. He currently plays for the ZSC Lions of the National League in Switzerland.

3) Mike Sillinger

Sillinger is the most decorated journeyman in NHL history. He was drafted No.11 overall by the Detroit Red Wings and played for record 12 teams during his career. Sillinger played two seasons with the Anaheim Ducks and had a brief stint of 13 games with the Senators.

Mike Sillinger appeared in 1049 league games during his career.

4) Matt Cullen

Cullen won the Stanley Cup three times in his career: One with the Carolina Hurricanes (2006) and two with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, 2017).

He played 1,516 games in his career and appeared in six seasons for the Anaheim Ducks and one with the Ottawa Senators. Matt Cullen also had a career with teams such as the Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, and Florida Panthers.