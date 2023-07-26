Which players have played for both Boston Bruins & New Jersey Devils? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 26 is out. One of the cross-sections is to name the players to have played for both the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils.

Many NHL players have played for both franchises; Taylor Hall is one of the most notable ones to do so.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins - Game Two

Hall was the No.1 overall pick for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 draft. After playing six seasons with the Oilers, he joined the New Jersey Devils and played four seasons there.

Hall then played three seasons with the Boston Bruins, who recently traded him to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Other NHL players to represent both Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils

Erik Haula: Haula was the No.182 overall pick for the Minnesota Wild in the 2009 draft and played for four seasons with them. He played one season with the Boston Bruins and was with the New Jersey Devils for one season.

Haula also played for Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricane, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators.

Dougie Hamilton: Hamilton was the No.9 overall pick for the Boston Bruins in the 2011 draft. He played three seasons with them and was with the New Jersey Devils for two seasons. Hamilton has also played for the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes.

Marcus Johansson: Johansson was the No.24 overall pick for the Washington Capitals in the 2009 draft and played seven seasons with them. He played two seasons with the New Jersey Devils and had a brief stint of 10 games with the Bruins.

Johansson also turned up for the Buffalo Sabres, and Seattle Kraken. He now plays for the Minnesota Wild.

Bobby Carpenter: Bobby was the No.3 overall pick for the Washington Capitals in the 1981 draft and played six seasons with them. He played four seasons with the Bruins and six with the Devils.

Carpenter also played in the NHL for the New York Rangers and the LA Kings.

