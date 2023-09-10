Which players have played for the Boston Bruins & St. Louis Blues? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 10

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are the two teams that participants need to solve in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid by naming players to turn up for both franchises during their careers.

The Bruins are one of the "original six" teams of the NHL and one of the most successful teams, with six Stanley Cups. They compete in the Atlantic Division of the East.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been a member of the league since 1967 and have won one Stanley Cup so far. They compete in the Central Division of the West. Notably, 91 players have skated for the Bruins and Blues.

Goaltender Eddie Johnston is one of the correct answers for today's NHL grid.

He had a 16-year career span and played 592 games. During that course, Johnston skated for the Bruins in 444 games over 11 years and also won two Stanley Cups with them.

Johnston joined the Blues in the 1974-75 season and appeared in 118 games with the team in four years. Moreover, the Canadian goaltender also had a career with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 10: Who else has represented the Bruins & Blues?

Dennis Wideman, St. Louis Blues v Vancouver Canucks

Dennis Wideman is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 12-year career and played 815 games in the league. During that span, Wideman had a stint of four years with the Bruins and played 256 games for them.

Wideman moved the puck for the St. Louis Blues in 122 games over two years. Moreover, he also had stints with the Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, and Florida Panthers.

Other players to turn out for the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are:

Rick Smith

Derek Sanderson

Adam Oates

Don McKenney

Torey Krug

Dave Ellet

Ted Donato

Don Awrey