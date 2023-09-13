Which players have played for the Buffalo Sabres & LA Kings? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.13

Participants in the Sept.13 Puckdoku NHL Grid are asked to solve a cross-section between the Buffalo Sabres and LA Kings by naming players to turn out for both franchises.

The Sabres have been competing in the league since 1970 and play in the East's Atlantic Division. The Sabres are still searching for their first cup glory. Meanwhile, the Kings have been in the league since 1967 and compete in the Pacific Division of the West.

The Kings have won two Stanley Cup championships. Notably, 68 players have been part of both the Sabres and Kings, with Doug Bodger being one of them.

Doug Bodger #8...

Bodger had a 16-year career in the league and played 1,071 games. During that span, he skated for the Sabres in 479 games over eight years. Bodger had a brief stint of 65 games with the LA Kings in the 1998-99 season.

Moreover, he also had stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Vancouver Canucks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.13: Who else has turned out for the Sabres and Kings?

Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders

Ice hockey centre Adam Mair is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a decade-plus career in the league. During that span, Mair skated for the Sabres in 498 games over seven years.

He joined the LA Kings in the 2000-01 season and only appeared in 28 games for the team over two years. Moreover, Mair also donned the jerseys of the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils.

Other players to represent both the Sabres & Kings are:

Larry Hillman

Matt Ellis

Larry Carriere

Donald Audette

Sean McKenna

Brayden McNabb

Matt Moulson

Andrej Sekera