Which players have played for the Calgary Flames & Buffalo Sabres? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The 107th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid for October 16 requires participants to solve it by naming players to turn out for the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres.

The Flames compete in the Pacific Division of the West and have been a part of the NHL since 1972. They've won the Stanley Cup once.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres compete in the highly competitive Atlantic Division of the East and joined the league two years before Calgary. The Sabres are yet to win their first championship.

Notably, 47 players in the league have played for Calgary and Buffalo, with Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Housley being one of them.

Phil Housley #6

Housley was drafted sixth overall by Buffalo in the 1982 draft. He donned the Sabres jersey in 608 games over eight years. He joined the Flames in the 1995-96 season and skated in 538 games for the team over two stints in five years.

Moreover, Phil Housley, in his 21-year career and 1,495 games played, also turned out for the Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers: Who else has played for the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres?

The 1970-80 Vezina winner Don Edwards is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was selected as the fifth overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1975 NHL Amateur Draft.

Edwards guarded the nets for Buffalo in 307 games over six years. He joined the Flames in the 1982-83 season and padded up in 114 games over three years for them. Moreover, the Vezina winner also had a brief stint of 38 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Other players to turn out for the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres are:

Bob Boughner

Chris Butler

Grant Fuhr

James Patrick

Doug Gilmour

Paul Kruse

Colin Patterson