Which players have played for both Calgary Flames & Columbus Blue Jackets? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 21

The NHL Puckdoku Immaculate Grid for July 21 features a cross-section where the participants are asked to fill in the boxes with the names of the players to have played for both the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Several players have donned the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets jerseys. One of the most notable ones to do so is Johnny Gaudreau.

Johnny Gaudreau celebrates a goal against New York Rangers.

Gaudreau was the No.104 overall pick for the Calgary Flames during the 2011 NHL draft. He has been in the league for a decade and has spent time with both the Calgary Flames (nine seasons) and Columbus Blue Jackets (one season).

Other notable NHL players to represent both Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson: Gudbranson was the No. 3 overall pick for the Florida Panthers in the 2010 draft.

After spending five seasons with the Panthers, he went on to play a season each with the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He now plays for the Jackets.

Kris Russel: Russel was the No. 67 overall pick for the Blue Jackets in the 2005 draft.

He played five seasons with the Blue Jackets and three with the Calgary Flames. Russel has also played for the likes of the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars.

Blake Comeau: Comeau was the No. 47 overall pick for the New York Islanders in the 2004 draft.

After five seasons with the Islanders, Blake Comeau played two seasons each with the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Comeau has also played for the Penguins, Avalanche and Stars.

Dalton Prout: Prout was the No. 154 overall pick for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2010 draft.

He played six seasons with the Jackets and had a brief stint of 20 games with the Calgary Flames. Prout has also played for the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence